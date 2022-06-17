Alan Jon Brodeson, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
The charge stems from a June 7 incident. According to the complaint, at about 11:45 p.m., a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on 370th Avenue in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway, partially in the lane of traffic.
The report states that the trooper approached the vehicle to investigate and found a single male subject seated in the passenger seat, who was identified as Brodeson. He said the vehicle had run out of gas, according to the report. While speaking with Brodeson, the trooper alleged saw a meth pipe sticking out of the air vent with white residue visible in the pipe. The trooper also observed an open bottle of Fireball whiskey on the floorboard center console cupholder. The trooper wrote in the report that Brodeson’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery.”
According to the report, Brodeson initially claimed that another subject had been driving and went to get gas. Other law enforcement officers searched the area and were unable to find another person.
Brodeson also admitted that he had consumed “some alcohol.” The trooper asked him to take some field sobriety tests, which allegedly indicated signs of impairment. A portable breath test came back at .052, under the legal limit, but the trooper believed he was on drugs and/or alcohol.
The report states that, upon searching the vehicle, the trooper seized the aforementioned meth pipe, along with a small baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. Later, both the baggie and the pipe tested positive for meth, according to the report.
The trooper eventually obtained a search warrant and checked out the vehicle further. He also obtained a search warrant for Brodeson’s blood or urine, and a sample was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
If convicted, Brodeson faces a maximum five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000.
