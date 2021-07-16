Craig Van Brickey, 41, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to one year of local confinement, $856 of restitution, $100 in fines and five years of probation for felony convictions of third degree sale of a controlled substance and violating a no contact order, along with a gross misdemeanor conviction of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On March 31, 2020, Brickey was arrested for a felony assault charge involving a knife. Following an arraignment, the district court judge issued a DANCO that prevented Brickey from having any contact with two victims. In addition, it prohibited him from being within one block of the victims’ residence.
On April 10, 2020, the Little Falls Police Department received a report that Brickey was at the victims’ residence. Officers responded to the scene and found Brickey sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked at the curb in front of the victims’ residence. He was in violation of the DANCO.
Brickey admitted to law enforcement that he had been at the victims’ home that morning. While he was being placed under arrest, an officer discovered a Leatherman folding knife in Brickey’s pocket.
The victims told officers that Brickey showed up at their residence unannounced that morning. They found him in a back bedroom, and one of the victims said Brickey was demanding to get a shotgun that belonged to him. The victim refused. They stated that the conversation then got “heated” and Brickey pulled the Leatherman knife from his pocket several times.
On April 30, 2020, an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Officer Task Force was contacted by a confidential informant (CI) in regard to purchasing methamphetamine from Brickey at the victims’ residence in Little Falls. The CI supplied with buy money. They were then observed entering the victims’ residence, from where Brickey was prohibited because of the DANCO.
The CI was observed walking into the residence, where they made contact with Brickey. They then turned over a portion of the buy money and received methamphetamine in return.
The CI gave a recorded statement regarding the drug sale. They stated they went into the residence and entered an upstairs bedroom, where they met with Brickey. There were two other subjects — a male and a female — also present in the room.
The CI said the meth was weighed out in front of them by the unknown male subject. They then handed the prerecorded control buy money to Brickey, and the CI was given the methamphetamine. The CI told law enforcement that they believed Brickey and the male subject were involved in a partnership selling meth out of the residence.
The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 6.9 grams.
Brickey’s criminal history shows he was previously convicted of terroristic threats in Morrison County District Court in 2017.
As part of a plea agreement, Brickey was found not guilty on three felony counts — one of second degree assault and two of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. He was also found not guilty of five gross misdemeanor charges: three for violating a DANCO, one for third degree damage to property, one for domestic abuse, along with one misdemeanor charge of fleeing a peace officer.
He was given credit for 241 days served in local confinement.
