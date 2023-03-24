Craig Van Brickey, 43, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony county of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from a March 13 incident. According to the report, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department stopped a vehicle in which Brickey was a front seat passenger. The officer noted that Brickey and a female passenger in the back seat appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

