Craig Van Brickey, 43, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony county of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a March 13 incident. According to the report, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department stopped a vehicle in which Brickey was a front seat passenger. The officer noted that Brickey and a female passenger in the back seat appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The report states that drug paraphernalia was located “throughout the vehicle.” The female passenger allegedly advised law enforcement she believed Brickey threw some drugs out of the window when the officer activated his squad lights. Officers searched the side of the road during the stop, but it was “too dark to see well.”
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went back to search northbound Highway 10 — the area of the traffic stop — in the daylight. According to the report, a small bindle was discovered on the side of the road, about 200 yards south of where the traffic stop occurred. Inside the bindle was a powdery substance that appeared to be fentanyl.
The report states that the bindle weighed approximately 5.6 grams with packaging and field-tested positive for cocaine. In the deputy’s experience, he noted that fentanyl can sometimes test positive for cocaine. According to the complaint, he believed the substance was fentanyl and sent it to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing.
The driver of the vehicle, in a statement to the deputy, allegedly admitted they went to the metro area and stopped at an apartment so Brickey could buy drugs. He also said, before being pulled over, he saw Brickey throw something out of the window, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Brickey faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
