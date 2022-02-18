Dakota Jewel Vian, 23, Brainerd, was convicted in Morrison County District Court for felony fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and a gross misdemeanor for giving a peace officer a false name. A second charge of fifth-degree drug possession was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a May 14, 2021 incident, when a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on routine patrol on Highway 27, clocked a suspect vehicle going 84 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.
When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the vehicle attempted to quickly turn into a residential driveway, but missed the driveway and got stuck in the ditch. The driver, identified as Vian, exited her vehicle and approached the deputy’s squad car.
The deputy was informed by dispatch that there was a warrant out in Morrison County for Vian’s arrest. She was placed under arrest and asked to take her purse with to jail. She admitted that there was a “one-hitter” smoking device inside her purse.
The deputy searched Vian’s purse and located a ziplock baggie containing a substance that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and later field-tested positive for meth. There was a second baggie in the purse that the deputy noted appeared to be heroin, but was not tested.
After being transported to the Morrison County Jail, Vian was changing clothes when she handed a jail staff member another baggie containing a substance which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The first bag weighed 1.7 grams with packaging and the second 1.08 grams. The substance believed to be heroin weighed .43 grams.
Vian sentenced to 35 days in jail and supervised probation for five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.