Beverly Ann Seline, 32, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a Feb. 28 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on stationary patrol on Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle traveling “visually fast and having a loud exhaust.” The trooper clocked the vehicle driving above the posted speed limit.
The report states that the trooper followed the vehicle and noted that it revved its engine, causing the exhaust noise “to be deafening next to him.” He stopped the vehicle and identified the male driver, along with both male and female passengers. The woman sitting in the front seat was identified as Seline.
The trooper made several observations of possible drug use by the occupants of the vehicle, according to the report. He noted that Seline was attempting to cover up her purse. The complaint states that she admitted to being on probation for drugs, and all three occupants had “extensive drug histories” on their criminal record. Seline allegedly admitted that she had marijuana in her purse, and “kept saying that she would be going to jail.”
The trooper searched the vehicle, including Seline’s purse. According to the complaint, multiple items of interest were found in the purse, including a marijuana pipe, four bags of marijuana, a taser that was operational and turned on and a baggie that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed .47 grams.
If convicted, Seline faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
