Beverly Ann Seline, 32, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from a Feb. 28 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on stationary patrol on Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle traveling “visually fast and having a loud exhaust.” The trooper clocked the vehicle driving above the posted speed limit.

