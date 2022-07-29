Zachary Wayne O’Brien, 27, Brainerd, was ordered in Morrison County District Court to pay $1,315 in restitution and sentenced to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of first-degree damage to property.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred April 12, when law enforcement received a report of a vehicle that had rammed into the front of Red’s Auto and Bait in Pierz. The caller reported that he saw a male subject enter the store and come out a short time later. The vehicle later headed southbound on Highway 25.

