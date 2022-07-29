Zachary Wayne O’Brien, 27, Brainerd, was ordered in Morrison County District Court to pay $1,315 in restitution and sentenced to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of first-degree damage to property.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred April 12, when law enforcement received a report of a vehicle that had rammed into the front of Red’s Auto and Bait in Pierz. The caller reported that he saw a male subject enter the store and come out a short time later. The vehicle later headed southbound on Highway 25.
An officer from the Pierz Police Department arrived a short time later and observed “massive damage” to the exterior wall of the business. Inside the building, the officer observed blood spatter throughout the building and took samples for DNA evidence.
Law enforcement received information that the suspect vehicle had been located in Benton ounty. Following a short chase by a Benton County deputy, the suspect vehicle crashed and the driver, O’Brien, was arrested. The vehicle turned out to be stolen out of Brainerd.
During a statement to law enforcement, O’Brien said he had been drinking with his family earlier in the evening. He got into an argument and “wanted to try to kill himself.”
He told officers that he stole his neighbor’s vehicle and tried to crash it into a tree to kill himself, but was unsuccessful. He then drove to Pierz and smashed into Red’s Auto and Bait to break in and steal cigarettes. After the crash, he got confused on his direction of travel and headed south into Benton County, rather than back north toward Brainerd.
At the time of the incident, it was estimated that the damage done to the Red’s Auto building was in excess of $50,000.
O’Brien was given credit for 94 days served in local confinement. A charge of third-degree burglary was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.