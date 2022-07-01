Keith Ray Petterson, 34, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree damage to property.
A felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He also received a one year stay on 83 days of a 90-day jail sentence and was given credit for seven days served in local confinement.
The charge stems from a Nov. 25, 2021, incident. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic altercation occurring within the city. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a man — later identified as Petterson — sitting outside of the residence, which he said was where he lived.
When questioned by law enforcement, Petterson gave “vague responses” about a verbal altercation.
One of the officers went inside to speak with the victim. She stated that the previous morning she had been arguing with Petterson over past relationships and their current relationship problems. The victim said Petterson was still upset when they woke up the following morning and was calling her names.
Further, she said Petterson attacked her by grabbing her hair. She told the officers that she asked him to leave the residence, but he refused. He smashed her cellphone on the ground and, eventually, grabbed her neck and choked her.
The victim said other items in the home were also damaged, including a television and a shelf that was partially torn off of the wall.
