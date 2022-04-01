Kyle Henry Borchert, 33, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 107 months — eight years, 11 months — in prison on a conviction of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stemmed from a July 22, 2021, incident during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received information that Borchert was driving without a valid license in the city of Little Falls. The deputy located the suspect vehicle, confirmed Borchert was the driver and made a traffic stop.
Before Borchert’s vehicle came to stop, the deputy noticed Borchert making furtive movements inside of the vehicle, and it appeared he was trying to stuff something behind the driver’s seat. While speaking with Borchert, the deputy noted that he appeared to be under the influence of some type of controlled substances. He was described as “very fidgety and displaying odd mannerisms.”
Borchert was placed under arrest for driving without a license. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a backpack behind the driver’s seat. Inside were a scale and a package of what appeared to be methamphetamine. The substance later field-tested positive for meth and weighed 25.82 grams with packaging.
As part of a plea agreement, a third-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation charge stemming from the same incident, as well as first- and second-degree possession charges stemming from a separate incident, were dropped.
