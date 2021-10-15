Brandon Dean Aanerud, 32, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 days of local confinement and five years of supervised probation for a felony conviction of interfering with the privacy of a minor. He also was ordered to register as a predatory offender and pay a $500 fine.
Aanerud’s full sentence of 36 months in prison was stayed for five years, provided he abides by the conditions of his probation. Those include undergoing a psychological/sexual evaluation, no contact with persons under 18 years old and no use of the internet unless approved by a parole officer.
In September 2020, a juvenile female contacted the Motley Police Department to report that Aanerud had secretly taken videos of her in her bedroom while she was not wearing any clothes. An officer from Motley PD took a statement from the victim, who stated Aanerud had previously lived with the family in Motley. When he was sent back to prison in 2019, he turned his cellphone over to a friend for safekeeping.
It was later discovered that there were videos of the victim on the SD card in Aanerud’s phone. The victim told law enforcement that she saw the videos and could identify herself in them. She said she was unaware that Aanerud was recording her.
In a review of Aanerud’s phone, law enforcement identified several pieces of sexually explicit content saved to the SD card. Those included videos of Aanerud setting up his phone and recording the victim’s bedroom. The date stamps on the videos are from August 2019 through November 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.