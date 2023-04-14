Jordan Shane Mitchell, 22, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of a fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an Aug. 26, 2022 incident when, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol adjacent to Highway 371, when he observed a vehicle that had illegal window tint and was speeding. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Mitchell.
While speaking with Mitchell, the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, but Mitchell denied having any on him. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched.
In the pocket of Mitchell’s shorts, there was a clear, plastic bag with 14 blue pills. Mitchell told the officer they were “percs.” He later told the officer that is what he was smoking.
The trooper continued to search the vehicle and found other items of drug paraphernalia. He also determined that the pills in Mitchell’s possession were oxycodone hydrochloride, a Schedule II controlled substance that cannot be possessed without a valid prescription.
The trooper believed Michell was under the influence of a controlled substance and asked him to perform field sobriety tests. On the Modified Rhomberg Test, he estimated 30 seconds had passed after only 17 seconds. The trooper also observed eye tremors during the test, along with flaccid muscle tone. Mitchell was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
The trooper obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, and Mitchell was transported to a hospital. The draw was conducted at 8:14 p.m., nearly two hours after he was pulled over. The sample was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
