Jordan Shane Mitchell, 22, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of a fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an Aug. 26, 2022 incident when, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol adjacent to Highway 371, when he observed a vehicle that had illegal window tint and was speeding. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Mitchell.

