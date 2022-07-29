Levi Gabriel Chips, 27, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of making threats of violence with a replica firearm.

Chips received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day. If he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will not have to serve that time. He was also given credit for 109 days served in local confinement.

