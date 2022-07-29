Levi Gabriel Chips, 27, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of making threats of violence with a replica firearm.
Chips received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day. If he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will not have to serve that time. He was also given credit for 109 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred, April 23, 2021. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dispute at a residence in Morrison County. The reporting party advised that the suspect was on her property and had brandished a handgun at a third party.
Multiple law enforcement officers arrived on scene. The victim told law enforcement that they were inspecting a vehicle on the property when a male party he did not know — later identified as Chips — approached him brandishing an object that appeared to look like a pistol.
Chips told him he was not taking the vehicle. The victim said he did not point the pistol directly at him, but held it out to deter him from taking the vehicle. The victim said he feared for his life.
Chips was later located and arrested in Mille Lacs County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.