Thomas Frank Steiner, 39, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay $859.50 in restitution and another $200 in fines after he was convicted on a pair of felony charges.
Steiner was ordered to pay the restitution along with a $100 fine for a conviction of felony theft stemming from a May 10, 2020, incident. He received five years of probation and a $100 fine for a felony conviction of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO), which stemmed from an Oct. 30, 2020, incident.
He was given a stay on a sentence of 67 total months — five years, seven months — in prison. He will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 16 days of local confinement.
The convictions stemmed from several incidents, including May 10, 2020, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a theft from the pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls. The pastor indicated that somebody had ripped a security camera off of the side wall of a detached shed on church property. The camera — which was valued in excess of $1,000 — was missing, and it appeared that the perpetrator stole it.
Video from another security cameras at the church showed that, at approximately 12:40 a.m. May 10, a white male subject was on the property and stole the video camera. Neighboring businesses were contacted to determine if they had any footage on their security cameras of the suspect. A nearby convenience store provided video of the male subject going inside their business at 12:51 a.m.
The subject — later identified as Steiner — appeared to be the same person from the church cameras.
On May 18, 2020, an officer located Steiner at a residence in Little Falls. He later admitted to the officer that he stole the camera, and he advised that he would try to get it back to return it to the church. The next day, the officer contacted Steiner by telephone and asked him if he was able to get the camera back. Steiner said he tried really hard but was unsuccessful. He then denied taking the camera, even though he had previously admitted to taking it.
On Dec. 18, 2019, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a probationary DANCO as part of a sentencing order against Steiner, which prohibited him from having any contacted with a protected party through Dec. 18, 2024.
On Oct. 30, 2020, a resident contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report they had received a phone call from Steiner. The victim explained that Steiner had contacted them in the past, but did not report the prior contacts. However, in this instance, Steiner left a voice message on their phone and they wanted to report it.
Later that day, the officer made phone contact with Steiner, who refused to answer any questions about his violation of the DANCO.
Steiner’s criminal history shows he has a prior conviction for third-degree assault from April 27, 2017, and a separate conviction for domestic assault from the same date. He also has a conviction for violating a DANCO in December 2013 and a conviction for domestic assault in December 2011. Further, he was convicted for violating an order for protection in December 2019. All of those convictions enhanced the offense.
