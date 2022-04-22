Zachary Wayne O’Brien, 27, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third-degree burglary and another felony count of first-degree damage to property.
The charges stem from an April 12 incident during which Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had “rammed into” the front of Red’s Auto and Bait in Pierz. According to the criminal complaint, the caller reported they had seen a male subject enter the store and come out a short time later. The suspect vehicle then headed southbound on Highway 25.
An officer from the Pierz Police Department arrived at the scene a short time later. The report states that there was “massive damage” to the exterior wall of the store, near the front door. The officer entered the building through the broken front door and surveyed inside for evidence.
During the search, the officer observed blood spatter throughout the building. He took samples for DNA evidence. He also noted packs of cigarettes on the floor, according to the complaint.
While the officer was investigating the interior of Red’s Auto, he received information that the suspect vehicle was located in Benton County, according to the report. Following a brief chase by a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy, the suspect vehicle crashed into a wetland, where the driver was arrested. He was identified as O’Brien.
According to the report, O’Brien had injuries to his hands, which were bleeding. A Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy then arrived at the scene of the crash, where he discovered the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Brainerd, the report states.
O’Brien agreed to give a statement after he was taken into custody. He allegedly told officers that he had been drinking with his family earlier in the evening in Brainerd. He said he got into an argument with his family and he “wanted to try to kill himself.”
According to the complaint, he told officers that he walked over to his neighbor’s residence and stole their vehicle. He then tried to crash the vehicle into a tree to kill himself, but was unsuccessful.
He told law enforcement that he then drove to Pierz and rammed into the store so he could break in and steal cigarettes, according to the complaint. He said he got confused on his direction of travel and headed south, instead of back north into Crow Wing County, as he intended.
O’Brien allegedly stated that when he came across a squad car, he “panicked” and crashed his vehicle on purpose. An officer took photos of the vehicle damage, and he noted packs of cigarettes on the passenger seat. O’Brien allegedly admitted that he stole cigarettes from the store.
It is estimated the damage at Red’s Auto and Bait is in excess of $50,000, according to the complaint.
If convicted, O’Brien faces up to fives imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for each charge.
