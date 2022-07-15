Danny Lee Herbote, 40, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation after he was convicted on a felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Herbote was given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day. He will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 194 days served in local confinement, and had a charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance dropped as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred March 17, 2021. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle parked in an “unusual location” late at night. He decided to investigate, and parked his squad car next to the suspicious vehicle.
He observed two male subjects inside of the vehicle, who were attempting to hide their appearance while making “furtive movements” around their waist and bending down on the underside of the front seats. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Herbote, and it was later discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.
During a statement pursuant to the arrest on the warrants, Herbote admitted that there was methamphetamine under his seat and that he had hidden it there after the trooper pulled up next to them in the squad car. He said it was about a quarter of an ounce.
The trooper searched the vehicle and found a bandanna hidden under the front seat that contained a single bag that field-tested positive for meth and weighed 11.89 grams with packaging.
