Taylor Hill Barth, 28, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a felony conviction of receiving stolen property.
Barth received a five-year stay on a 21 month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the conditions of his probation. He was also given credit for 57 days served in local confinement.
On Dec. 10, 2020, an officer with the Motley Police Department was advised by dispatch that there was a suspicious vehicle traveling toward Motley. He observed the vehicle heading northbound near Azalea Road as it passed him. It was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, so the officer initiated a traffic stop.
During the stop, dispatch advised the officer that the vehicle came back as being stolen from Wright County, with a license plate that was reported stolen in Staples. The Litchfield Police Department also had reported the vehicle, as it was suspected to be used as part of a burglary which occurred the night before.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Barth, and the officer learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in Wright and Hennepin counties. He was placed under arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer observed there were a number of items in the vehicle, such as a bolt cutter, a large crow bar, a baseball bat with the handle wrapped in electrical tape, a flashlight and several knives. Additionally, the officer located a DeWalt Sawzall which matched the description of one stolen in Litchfield.
After being transported to the Morrison County Jail, Barth said in a statement that he purchased the vehicle earlier that morning off of Craigslist for $800. Earlier, he had told the officer it was $900. The officer pointed out that it was odd Barth had so many personal items in the vehicle if he had just purchased it that morning. Barth told him that they were there when he purchased it.
A second felony charge of possession of burglary or theft tools was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
