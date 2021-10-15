Kyle Henry Borchert, 33, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree sale of a controlled substance and one felony count of second degree sale of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, in May, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and said they could purchase methamphetamine from Borchert. The CI was provided buy money and met up with Borchert at a business in Little Falls.
Law enforcement observed the CI going to the business, meeting with Borchert and leaving a short time later. The CI turned over four grams of meth that they said they had purchased directly from Borchert.
Later that same month, the CI contacted the same investigator again, claiming they could buy drugs from Borchert. Again, the CI was observed going to the business and meeting with Borchert. A short time later, the CI left the scene and met up with the investigator. The CI provided three grams of methamphetamine they had purchased from Borchert, according to the report.
For the third time in less than a month, the CI met up with Borchert. This time, they turned over seven grams of methamphetamine they said had been purchased from Borchert.
In May, for the fourth time throughout the course of the month, the CI met up with Borchert again. This time, they provided investigators with four grams of methamphetamine.
The first degree charge comes with a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $1 million. If Borchert is convicted of the second degree charge, that comes with up to 25 years imprisonment and/or a $500,000 fine.
