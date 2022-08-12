Lucas John Grunst, 36, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating an order for protection.
On Aug. 4, a Morrison County District Court judge signed an amended emergency Ex-Parte Order for Protection (OFP) that prohibits Grunst from having any contact with a protected party. In addition, it stipulates that he cannot go to the protected party’s residence in Little Falls.
According to the report, on Aug. 7, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of property damage in Little Falls. The officer knocked on the door of the victim’s residence and a female answered the door. The officer recognized the person.
The officer had knowledge that there was an active OFP in place that prohibits Grunst from seeing the protected party, and he noticed that Grunst was inside the residence. The officer had knowledge that there was an active OFP in place for Grunst, which he was violating. He was placed under arrest.
Grunst’s criminal record shows that he has prior misdemeanor domestic assault and violation of protection orders charges. Records show that he was convicted of those charges in June.
If convicted, Grunst faces a maximum charge of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
