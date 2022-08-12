Lucas John Grunst, 36, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating an order for protection.

On Aug. 4, a Morrison County District Court judge signed an amended emergency Ex-Parte Order for Protection (OFP) that prohibits Grunst from having any contact with a protected party. In addition, it stipulates that he cannot go to the protected party’s residence in Little Falls.

Load comments