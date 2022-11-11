Michael John Alger, 45, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree burglary to a dwelling and one felony count of theft.

The charges stem from a Nov. 1 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary occurring at a residence on Elm Lane. The deputy arrived at the scene and met with the caretaker of the property, who stated that he arrived at the property that morning and noticed right away that the front door had been broken into.

