Michael John Alger, 45, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree burglary to a dwelling and one felony count of theft.
The charges stem from a Nov. 1 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary occurring at a residence on Elm Lane. The deputy arrived at the scene and met with the caretaker of the property, who stated that he arrived at the property that morning and noticed right away that the front door had been broken into.
The report states that the caretaker told law enforcement he stayed outside of the residence to call 911. While outside, he said he noticed there was a Ford F-150 pickup truck missing from the property. The keys for the truck, as well as the title, had been inside the residence. Both were later found to be missing, according to the complaint.
The caretaker was not sure who committed the burglary but, the report states, told the deputy that Alger was a “possible suspect.” He believed Alger was a suspect because he had continuously been asking the caretaker to borrow the pickup; and allegedly even offered to buy it. The caretaker told Alger it was “not his vehicle to sell,” according to the complaint.
On Nov. 2, the caretaker reported to law enforcement that he received a phone call from someone named “Michael,” who told him he “found” the stolen pickup on West Shamineau Drive. A deputy responded and located the stolen vehicle on the side of the road.
The report states that the caretaker also arrived at the scene and, while looking through the vehicle to see if anything was missing, the deputy found a note apologizing for taking the vehicle. The note was allegedly signed, “Mike.”
Alger was later located and placed under arrest. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of the title from the stolen vehicle that had been removed from the victim’s residence.
If convicted on the burglary charge, Alger faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. The theft comes with a possible sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
