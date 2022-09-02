Jordan Shane Mitchell, 21, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an Aug. 26 incident when, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol adjacent to Highway 371, when he observed a vehicle that had illegal window tint and was speeding. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Mitchell.

Load comments