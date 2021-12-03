Keith Ray Petterson Muenchow, 33, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, one misdemeanor charge of fourth degree damage to property and one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 25, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence on 11th Street Southeast in Little Falls. Multiple officers responded to the scene, where they found a male suspect seated outside of the residence. He was identified as Muenchow, who said he resided at the residence.
An officer asked him what had happened, and he gave vague responses, according to the report, stating that there was only a verbal altercation. When the officer went inside to speak with the victim, he was told that the previous evening she had been arguing with Muenchow over past relationships and their current problems. She stated that went they woke up that morning, Muenchow continued to be upset and was “calling her names.”
The reports states that the victim told law enforcement that Muenchow attacked her by grabbing her hair. She told him to leave the residence, but he refused. She said he then grabbed her cellphone and smashed it to the ground, breaking it, according to the complaint.
The victim told the officer that she attempted to push Muenchow toward the door to get him to leave, but he allegedly grabbed her neck and choked her. That is when she yelled for her teenage daughter to call the police.
According to the complaint, the victim said Muenchow grabbed her neck, “he was squeezing and it restricted her breathing.” She showed the officer other items Muenchow had allegedly damaged in the home, including a TV that was no longer operable and a shelf that had been torn off the wall.
Muenchow was placed under arrest for domestic assault. A portable breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .28, according to the complaint.
If convicted of the felony domestic assault charge, Muenchow faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $3,000. Both misdemeanors are punishable by 90 days in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.