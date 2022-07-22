Lucas John Grunst, 36, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree assault.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred, July 17. According to the criminal complaint, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an assault occurring at a residence on Eighth Street Northeast. Two officers responded to the scene and spoke with the victim.
The report states that the victim told law enforcement a man he knew as Grunst was “throwing rocks at him and threatening to kill him.” One officer noted that there were several rocks and a broken piece of concrete on the ground next to the victim.
The victim further explained that he stepped outside of his residence and saw Grunst outside, according to the complaint. He alleged that Grunst asked him to look at a truck parked in a garage. The victim stated that, upon going to the garage, Grunst threatened to kill him and “threw multiple large rocks” at him, striking him in the back of the head, shoulder and abdomen.
According to the complaint, the victim lifted his shirt and an officer observed injuries consistent with being struck by a rock. Another officer gathered up some of the rock pieces, and noted that they were quite heavy — weighing approximately 10 - 15 pounds each, the report states.
Grunst was later located walking away from the scene. The report states that he started talking about how the victim was “using him” and “taking advantage of him” in relation to an employment manner. He was placed under arrest for assault.
An examination of Grunst’s criminal history shows that he was recently convicted of both domestic assault and violating an order for protection, according to the report. Those convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, Grunst faces a maximum charge of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
