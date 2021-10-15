Kyle Arlen Burchett, 33, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 23, an officer with the Motley Police Department had just completed his shift and was on his way home. He stopped at a gas station off of Highway 10 to fill up his vehicle with gas and clean off his windshield.
While the officer was next to the vehicle, he observed a male subject exit the store and walk near him. The subject was “slapping his hands together” in an attempt to get the officer’s attention, according to the complaint.
The officer recognized the subject as Burchett, and recalled that approximately two weeks earlier he had arrested Burchett on a warrant. At the time, the officer alleged Burchett had made threats about killing the officer and burning down his house.
The report states that the officer continued to “keep an eye” on Burchett, due to the prior threats. Once Burchett got into his vehicle, he allegedly drove past the officer slowly and said, “I am going to kill you,” and “You’re going to die,” along with other things the officer was unable to understand.
The officer felt concerned for his safety, according to the complaint, due to Burchett directing these threats toward him while he was off-duty.
If convicted, Burchett faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
