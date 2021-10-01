Leo Joe Puchalla, 35, Bowlus, was sentenced to five years of probation and was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court on 34 days in local confinement on a felony conviction for threats of violence.
The conviction stems from an incident on May 23, 2020.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in progress, with the reporting party stating there were threats involving a firearm and that the suspect was being held down on the ground. Multiple deputies responded and, upon entering the garage at the residence, found a male subject being pinned down by two individuals.
The subject being pinned to the ground was later identified as Puchalla.
A deputy spoke with the victim, who told law enforcement he had been invited to the residence for a bonfire. He said, at one point, he could hear someone yelling for help. When he ran out front, he “saw Puchalla on top of a female and it appeared to him that Puchalla may have been choking the female.”
The victim told officers that he pulled Puchalla off of the female and held him. He thought Puchalla had calmed down, so he released him. At that point, Puchalla immediately ran to the garage and returned with a shotgun. He pointed it at the victim and tried to pull the trigger. The victim said they wrestled over the gun and, at some point, another person was able to grab the gun and pull it away.
The victim then got on top of Puchalla and held him to the ground until law enforcement arrived.
Puchalla was given credit for four days served in the Morrison County Jail. A felony charge of second degree assault with a deadly weapon was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.