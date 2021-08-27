Cody Jacob Vacek, 40, Bowlus, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a harassment restraining order (HRO).
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 23, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a protected party who stated that they had been receiving messages from Vacek. The victim said they have a restraining order in place that prevents Vacek from contacting them.
The protected party also said Vacek was at their residence earlier in the day. The deputy received photographs, text messages and phone calls sent to them that were documented on the victim’s phone. All were allegedly sent by Vacek.
The deputy received the HRO, which was issued Aug. 4 in Morrison County District Court. It specifically directs Vacek not to contact or go to the victim’s residence.
The deputy went to Vacek’s home in Bowlus and located the suspect. Vacek allegedly told the deputy multiple times that he did not mean to call the victim or go over to their residence that day. He was eventually placed under arrest.
Vacek’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of violating an order for protection in February 2020 and again in January.
If convicted, Vacek faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
