Gary Lynn Baker, 54, Bowlus, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred April 5. Morrison County dispatch received a report of a female party who was sending messages to a friend asking for help. The victim reported that she was being held against her will at a residence belonging to Baker on Great River Road in Morrison County. She reported to her friend that Baker was “raping her, choking her and there were weapons involved,” the complaint said.
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to Baker’s residence and directed him to come out of the residence. The report states that, when he stepped out, a deputy asked him where the victim was, to which he responded that she was inside the residence. Deputies could allegedly hear loud pounding inside of the house.
Deputies entered the residence and walked into a bedroom from where they could hear the loud pounding. One deputy opened the door and saw the victim tied to a bed with “thick blue ropes” wrapped around her wrists and ankles, according to the complaint.
The report states that the victim was “very distraught” and “crying uncontrollably.” Law enforcement removed the ropes from her wrists and ankles, which they noted in the report was difficult because there were multiple knots in the rope that were “very tight.” Due to the tightness of the ropes on her wrists, it appeared to one of the officers that it would have been impossible for the victim to have tied herself up, according to the report.
In a statement to law enforcement, the victim said she knew Baker because he was friends with her ex-husband. She told officers that he gave her some coffee early that morning and she believed she passed out. The next thing she remembered happening was “waking up in his bedroom on the floor next to the bed,” according to the complaint.
The victim told officers that her pants and underpants had been removed and Baker was sexually assaulting her. She said she slapped Baker to get him away from her, but he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and squeezed her very hard. Law enforcement noted redness on the victim’s neck.
According to the complaint, Baker then put her on the bed and held her down. The victim alleged he eventually stopped choking her and then tied her wrists and ankles with the blue rope. She told law enforcement that she had two cellphones, and Baker had taken one of them. She still had the other.
The report states that the victim told law enforcement, at one point, Baker left the bedroom and came back with a gun in his hand and threatened to shoot her while pointing it at her. Officers did recover multiple firearms from the residence.
The victim told officers that he eventually left the room again and it “sounded like he was making himself something to eat.” She said she was able to grab her other cellphone and contact a friend through Facebook Messenger and asked to send help, according to the complaint.
The victim stated she eventually heard law enforcement arrive. The report states that she estimated she had been tied up in the bedroom for “several hours.”
Baker was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he agreed to give a statement. According to the report, he admitted to knowing the victim through her ex-husband. He allegedly stated that the victim went to his residence looking for a place to stay because she had nowhere else to go. He allowed her to stay there.
According to the report, Baker denied that he had any physical contact with the victim or that he tied her up with ropes and prevented her from leaving the residence. One of the officers asked Baker if anyone else had been at the residence, because it would have been impossible for the victim to tie herself with the rope. Baker allegedly claimed he had no idea how the ropes got around her wrists and ankles.
He also allegedly denied pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to shoot her.
If convicted, Baker faces a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and/or a $35,000 fine for the criminal sexual conduct charge; 40 years imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine for the kidnapping charge; and up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $14,000 for the second-degree assault charge.
