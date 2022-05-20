Derek Ryan Skwira, 26, Bowlus, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a May 14 incident. Two deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office were on routine patrol on the west side of Little Falls when they observed a vehicle weaving in its traffic lane. They conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Skwira.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the deputies observed a butane torch on the passenger side of the vehicle and could detect an odor of marijuana. The deputies advised Skwira that the vehicle would be searched.
During the search, the deputies allegedly located marijuana in the center console. There was also a backpack in the trunk which contained a Ziploc baggie containing a substance that appeared to be psilocybin mushrooms, according to the complaint. Also inside the backpack was a yellow, wax substance that appeared to be marijuana wax, the report states.
After Skwira was arrested, the wax field-tested positive for marijuana and weighed about five grams. The mushrooms weighed 8.5 grams, the complaint said.
If convicted, Skwira faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000.
