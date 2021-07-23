Lucas Timothy Boros, 20, Little Falls, was convicted in Morrison County District Court for one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 15 days in local confinement, five years of probation and a $100 fine, but was given a stay of imposition.
On April 17, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 238 when he observed a sports motorbike pass him at a high rate of speed. He clocked the bike going 91 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The deputy turned around to catch up to the suspect vehicle, but the driver — later identified as Boros — did not stop.
When the deputy activated his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, Boros increased his speed to between 110 - 115 miph. When the vehicles reached the city of Sobieski, the deputy clocked the bike going 90 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The pursuit continued for approximately 12 miles, but the deputy eventually lost sight of the vehicle.
The deputy decided to check the Boros residence. When he arrived, he saw a truck pulling out of the driveway. He conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the driver was Boros, who admitted that he drove the motorbike into the yard of the residence and then changed clothes. The deputy noted that he was shaking nervously.
During a formal statement to law enforcement, Boros admitted that he saw the deputy with his squad lights activated. He stated that he “got scared and tried to outrun” the deputy.
Boros was given credit for three days served in local confinement.
