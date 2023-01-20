Abraham K. Borntreger, 32, Little Falls, formerly of Flensburg, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and was ordered to register as a predatory offender, after he was convicted of one felony count of possessing illegal pornographic work.

As part of a plea agreement, one felony count of soliciting a child through electronic communications was dismissed, as was one felony count of engaging in electronic communication relating to describing sexual conduct with a child. Borntreger was also given credit for 68 days served in local confinement.

