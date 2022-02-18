Abraham K. Borntreger, 31, Flensburg, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of soliciting a child or someone they believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct; one count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child and one count of possession of pornographic images.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from an incident in mid-December 2021, when an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Officer was contacted by an investigator with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin in regard to a child pornography case. The Wisconsin investigator stated that a 13-year-old victim in Kewaunee County was sending and receiving nude photographs with an adult suspect in Morrison County, identified as Borntreger.
The investigator from Wisconsin told local law enforcement that he had received a phone call from a concerned citizen who knows Borntreger. The citizen allegedly told him that Borntreger had been bragging about “dating a young, juvenile girl.” The citizen said they eventually looked through Borntreger’s cellphone and saw “nude photos of juvenile females and nude photos of Borntreger that he was sending to multiple females.”
The Morrison County investigator was later contacted by the investigator in Wisconsin after he had spoken with the victim. They allegedly told the Kewaunee County investigator that they were in a “digital relationship with a male party (they) later identified as ‘Abraham Borntreger from Minnesota.’”
According to the report, the child initially denied sending any explicit photos to Borntreger, but when the investigator looked through their cellphone, he observed explicit photos of the victim that appeared to have been sent to Borntreger. The victim indicated to the investigator in Wisconsin that they had never met Borntreger in person.
On Dec. 22, 2021, the investigator in Morrison County met with the concerned citizen who initially reported the matter to Wisconsin authorities. In a statement, the citizen stated that Borntreger told them about a young juvenile that he was in contract with who lived in Wisconsin. The report states the citizen also stated that Borntreger knew the victim’s name and believed they were 15 years old.
The citizen told law enforcement that they later went through Borntreger’s cellphone and saw text messages between Borntreger and various females that included nude photographs of both the females and of Borntreger.
On Jan. 10, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went to Borntreger’s residence in Flensburg and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he agreed to give a statement. According to the report, he confirmed to law enforcement that he knew the name of the child in Wisconsin and that he was communicating with them. However, he said they lied about their age and he believed they were 19. He believed he started having contact with the victim in April or May 2021.
According to the complaint, Borntreger stated that he “did exchange some nude photographs” with the victim, but said this was before he knew they were underage. He told law enforcement that after he learned the victim was not 19, he continued to maintain contact because he was “concerned for (their) wellbeing.”
The investigator asked Borntreger, if he looked at text messages on both his and the victim’s cellphones, if he was going to find anything sexual in nature. Borntreger told him, “probably,” according to the report.
The following day, the Morrison County investigator reviewed data he received from the victim’s cellphone, which had been provided by the investigators in Wisconsin. He allegedly discovered multiple photographs of Borntreger with messages attached to the photographs that had been sent to the victim. It appeared the messages were sent between October 2021 - December 2021.
According to the complaint, in the messages, Borntreger refers to the victim as his “wife” and tells them “he would kill anybody” for them. He also allegedly told the child that if they tried to run away from him, he would “catch” them, tie them down and “never let (them) leave again.”
He also told the victim about plans he had to run away with them to the state of Washington or Oklahoma, according to the complaint. In another message, he allegedly told the victim that he knows they are still in school, and if they run away together and get caught, he will just take them back home; though he insists they should go somewhere “where no one knows them.”
Other messages from Borntreger to the victim were sexual in nature.
On Jan. 17, the investigator from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was going through Borntreger’s cellphone and found photographs of the victim from Wisconsin. He also found multiple photographs of what appeared to be child pornography that he had saved to his cellphone. The photographs were of different children, and appeared to have been obtained from text messages, snap chats and/or various other apps, according to the report.
On Jan. 19, the investigator and an agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) conducted a follow-up statement from Borntreger. According to the complaint, they went through the photographs that were discovered and on his cellphone, and Borntreger admitted that several of them were of juveniles that “appeared to be under the age of 18.”
According to the complaint, when asked, Borntreger estimated that the percentage of photographs on his cellphone that were going to be of underage girls was “probably around 90%.” He denied ever attempting to meet anyone in real life, other than the one instance in which he arranged to meet up with the victim in Wisconsin. He told law enforcement he “felt sorry for (them) and wanted to help (them).”
If convicted, Borntreger faces a maximum of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine for both the count of soliciting a child through electronic communication and the count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child. The charge of possessing pornographic work holds a penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
