Abraham K. Borntreger, 31, Flensburg, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felonies, one for soliciting a child through electronic communications to engage in sexual conduct and engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.
The charges stem from incidents between October and December 2021, that Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies learned of from an investigator in the Sheriff’s Office in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, who contacted them in regard to a child pornography case.
The Wisconsin investigator contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office in mid-December 2021. He said that a 13-year-old female child in Kewaunee County, was sending and receiving nude photographs with an adult suspect in Morrison County, identified as Borntreger, the complaint said.
The Wisconsin investigator told Morrison County deputies that he had received a phone call from a concerned citizen who knows Borntreger and who stated that Borntreger had been bragging about dating a young juvenile girl, according to the complaint. The citizen said he later looked through Borntreger’s cellphone and saw nude photos of juvenile girls and nude photos of Borntreger that he was sending to multiple females, including the child who lived in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin investigator met with the 13-year-old child in Wisconsin, who allegedly admitted she was in a digital relationship with a man from Minnesota she identified as Borntreger.
The complaint said the child initially denied sending explicit photos to Borntreger. Later the investigator looked through her cellphone and saw explicit photos of the child that appeared to have been sent to Borntreger. The Wisconsin investigator received permission to download the child’s cellphone data and provided it to an investigator in Morrison County, the complaint said.
On Dec. 22, 2021, the local investigator met with the concerned citizen who initially reported the matter to Wisconsin authorities. The citizen stated that Borntreger told him about the girl from Wisconsin, who Borntreger said was 15. The citizen went through Borntreger’s cellphone and saw text messages between Borntreger and various females and it appeared that Borntreger was sending nude photos of himself to women and the women were sending nude photos to him, the complaint said. That’s when the citizen said he contacted Wisconsin law enforcement.
On Jan. 10, Morrison County deputies went to Borntreger’s residence, arrested him and took him to the Morrison County Jail.
Borntreger allegedly confirmed he knew the name of the child in Wisconsin and was communicating with her. However, he alleged the child lied to him about her age and he thought she was 19. Borntreger allegedly told deputies he had contact with the child eight months prior in April or May 2021 and that he had exchanged some nude photos with her, but that was before he knew what age she was.
On Jan. 11, a Morrison County investigator reviewed the data from the child’s cellphone and discovered multiple photos of Borntreger with messages attached to the photos that he sent to the child, which appeared to have been sent between October and December 2021, the complaint said.
If found guilty, Borntreger faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for each of the charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.