Rustin Snyder Bird, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 2. A sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol heard Morrison County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a male subject who had allegedly stole some items from the Ripley One Stop gas station located in Morrison County. Dispatch advised that the male suspect was last seen walking south on Grouse Road wearing a bra and short skirt.
The sergeant arrived in the area and was driving southbound on Grouse Road. According to the report, a group of individuals saw the sergeant and pointed further south down Grouse Road. The sergeant located a male subject walking south in the west ditch of Grouse Road, which matched the description of the shoplifting suspect, who was later identified as Bird.
The report states that the sergeant activated his emergency lights and sounded his squad’s air horn to get Bird’s attention. Bird allegedly looked at the sergeant but kept walking southbound. When the sergeant exited his vehicle, he observed Bird carrying a “Katana-style” sword in a sheath and two frozen pizzas.
According to the report, Bird began running south. He threw the two pizzas on the ground but retained the sword. The sergeant ran toward Bird with his taser drawn, ordering him to stop. Bird turned and faced the sergeant, drawing his sword from its sheath. The report states that Bird was stepping backward and “raising his sword vertically.” The sergeant deployed his taser at Bird while continuing to order him to the ground. Initially, the taser had no apparent effect. Bird allegedly pointed the sword at the sergeant, taking lunging steps toward him. The sergeant deployed his taser a second time and Bird fell to the ground, still holding the sword.
The sergeant reportedly dropped his taser and drew his sidearm. He knelt on Bird’s back, ordering him to roll onto his stomach and then not to move. Bird allegedly tried to push himself up, but the sergeant was able to handcuff Bird’s wrists behind his back.
If convicted, he could face up to seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine.
