Rustin Snyder Bird, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 2. A sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol heard Morrison County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a male subject who had allegedly stole some items from the Ripley One Stop gas station located in Morrison County. Dispatch advised that the male suspect was last seen walking south on Grouse Road wearing a bra and short skirt.

