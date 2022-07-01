Kent David Binger, 39, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on felony charges of threats of violence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance; along with a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process with force.
Binger received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one month, and a two-year stay on 161 days in jail. He will not have to serve that time, as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was given credit for 204 days of local confinement.
At about 7:56 a.m. Dec. 1, 2021, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was dispatched to a convenience store in Little Falls when a caller stated they needed assistance from police because Binger “made several threats to kill him.”
The victim said he believed Binger was under the influence of narcotics.
When the officer arrived on scene, he found Binger sitting in the victim’s vehicle. He was known to law enforcement from prior contacts, and became verbally agitated.
After a brief contact with law enforcement, Binger began walking away from the area. The officer spoke to the victim, who indicated that Binger was working for him and living in a fish house near his residence. He said was able to talk Binger into his vehicle after he saw him walking along Riverwood Drive, yelling at passing vehicles and flailing his arms.
The victim said he was going toward downtown when Binger started yelling that he was going to kill him and his family. At that point, he pulled into the convenience store and made contact with law enforcement.
Law enforcement was able to make contact with Binger at a nearby fast food restaurant. He was advised that he was being detained for a medical/mental health evaluation. Officers attempted to take him into custody, but he put up a struggle. He eventually had to be tased because he refused to be handcuffed.
A search of his person revealed a white, powdery crystal substance that field-tested for methamphetamine. It weighed seven grams.
Binger was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital for mental health and medical evaluations, after which he was taken to the Morrison County Jail.
