Kent David Binger, 38, Little Falls, was charged with felony counts of threats of violence and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for obstructing legal process with force.
The charges stem from a Dec. 1 incident, in which law enforcement was dispatched to a convenience store in Little Falls, when an individual, later identified as Binger, had made several threats to kill the reporting victim.
The victim told officers they believed Binger was under the influence of narcotics, the criminal complaint said.
Binger was sitting in the victim’s vehicle, and became verbally agitated when officers arrived. The criminal complaint states law enforcement knew of Binger from prior contacts.
The victim, who told officers they worked for Binger, had seen him walking along Riverwood Drive in Little Falls. The victim allegedly told officers that Binger was yelling at passing vehicles and flailing his arms.
The victim told officers they were able to talk Binger into his vehicle and while headed toward downtown, Binger kept yelling that he was going to kill the victim and their family, the complaint said. That’s when the victim said they turned into a convenience store to contact law enforcement.
At another business, law enforcement recontacted Binger, telling he was being detained for a medical/mental health evaluation. As officers attempted to take Binger into custody, he struggled and continued to resist, until officers used a taser to gain control to handcuff him, the report said.
A search of Binger’s person revealed a white powdery crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 7 grams, the complaint said.
Binger was taken to the hospital for mental health and medical evaluation and was then taken to the Morrison County Jail.
If found guilty, Binger faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony charges and one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor charge.
