Angela Jean Barkdull, 44, Big Lake, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fraud, using a financial transaction card without consent.
The charge stems from Dec. 22, 2022, when a victim contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that someone was using her credit card without her permission. According to the report, the victim said her credit card company contacted her that morning and reported that someone had requested a new credit card from the company, and it was sent out to them.
The criminal complaint states that she never requested a new card and that the use of the card by an unknown person was fraudulent. The card company informed her that the card was being used at businesses in the Little Falls and Pierz areas.
According to the report, the last attempted use of the card was at the Dollar General store in Pierz, the morning of Dec. 22, 2022. An officer with the Pierz Police Department responded to the store and watched security footage. They allegedly viewed a female subject using the card, along with a male subject who was known to the officer.
The officer went to the male subject’s house, according to the complaint, and located the unknown female. Initially, the statement reads, the woman gave law enforcement a false name. However, she was later identified as Barkdull, who had multiple warrants out for her arrest in other counties. She was placed under arrest.
The report states that Barkdull had a purse in her possession, which was searched. Inside, the officer allegedly located the victim’s credit card.
Later, an investigator from LFPD spoke with Barkdull. During those conversations, she allegedly admitted to using the victim’s credit card to make purchases at various businesses in Little Falls and Pierz. The report states that she claimed to have gotten the card from a girl who was staying at the same house as her.
Barkdull told law enforcement that she never looked at the name on the card. According to the report, in the back of her mind, “it didn’t seem right” that the unknown female simply gave her the card. She told officers that she “wasn’t thinking straight” since she got out jail and treatment, the report states.
According to the credit card company, the fraudulent purchases totaled $776.96, all of them taking place Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2022.
A warrant complaint was requested in lieu of a summons.
If convicted, Barkdull faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
