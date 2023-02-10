Angela Jean Barkdull, 44, Big Lake, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fraud, using a financial transaction card without consent.

The charge stems from Dec. 22, 2022, when a victim contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that someone was using her credit card without her permission. According to the report, the victim said her credit card company contacted her that morning and reported that someone had requested a new credit card from the company, and it was sent out to them.

