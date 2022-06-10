Nicholas John White, 42, Bemidji, formerly of East Grand Forks, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 84 months — seven years — in prison after he was convicted of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 16, 2021, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. It continued to drive faster and made an unsafe lane change, prompting the trooper to activate his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle did not immediately stop. The trooper noted that the driver and the passenger were making “furtive movements” near the bottom of their seats. The suspect vehicle did eventually slow down and stop.
The passenger was identified as White, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. As the trooper was standing near the passenger door area, he could see a marijuana pipe, multiple weapons and a large bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine in plain view.
While the trooper was speaking, the two men suddenly ran toward the open passenger down, bent down, grabbed something and took off running down a steep hill away from the vehicle. Toward the bottom of the hill, White tripped and fell. The trooper was able to pick him off the ground, at which time he observed the large bag of crystal substance next to him.
The trooper searched the vehicle and found .7 grams of meth, along with a rolled dollar bill with powder residue. The large bag of suspected meth White had fled with eventually tested positive and weighed 64.3 grams. The driver denied knowledge of the drugs and said they belonged to White.
A misdemeanor charge of fleeing a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
