Justin Adam Bednar, 34, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 112 days in local confinement and six years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a felony charge of third-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
He was sentenced to 60 days for the assault conviction, for which he received credit for six days served. On that charged, he received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Concurrent to that sentence, he received 365 days in local confinement for the DANCO violation. He got a one-year stay on 305 of those days and was given credit for two days served, meaning he has 58 days remaining on that sentence, along with the 54 days remaining on the felony sentence.
One count of gross misdemeanor domestic assault and a second DANCO violation were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The assault charge stems from an incident that occurred, Jan. 19. Morrison County Dispatch received a report of an open 911 call from a residence on 370th Avenue. The dispatcher could hear a female subject screaming for help before the call was disconnected.
Two deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report and met with the victim. She was bleeding from her mouth, and deputies observed a large laceration on her bottom lip. There was also a lump on her forehead. She was crying and stated that Bednar — who fled the residence before law enforcement arrived — had “punched her and kicked her in the face” when she spoke with the deputies.
One of the deputies also took a statement from juvenile who was present at the time of the assault. The juvenile said they woke up to hear the victim screaming, so they left their bedroom and went to the kitchen. There, they said they observed Bednar kicking the victim and throwing her on the floor after slamming her into a wall.
The juvenile further told the deputy that they saw Bednar “punching (redacted) from the face and head with a closed fist.” They said Bednar put his shoes on and kicked the victim in the mouth while she was on the floor.
In a statement to law enforcement, the victim said she and Bednar had been out that night and got into an argument when the returned home. She said she remembered Bednar pushing her against the wall and punching her in the head. She said she tried to call 911 on her smartwatch, but Bednar took it from her and threw it in the toilet.
She told deputies she did not know where her cellphone was, and later found out Bednar had taken it from her.
Later, she was in the shower trying to get away from him, but he “ripped the shower apart to get to her.” Due to her injuries, deputies contacted an ambulance and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Deputies eventually located Bednar sleeping in a bedroom at a family member’s residence. He was initially “belligerent and screaming,” but later calmed down.
Later in the day, one of the deputies attempted to contact the victim, but she did not answer or return his calls. A family member eventually told him that she was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale because she sustained two brain bleeds as a result of the assault.
Bednar had previously been convicted of domestic assault in April 2019.
The conviction for a DANCO violation stems from an incident that occurred, April 5. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DANCO violation through a third-party contact, as well as through direct contact.
The reporting party told the deputy that Bednar violated the DANCO by “sending multiple phone calls” and Snapchat messages. They also reported that a third-party friend advised them that Bednar wanted his truck back and to exchange vehicles.
The victim said, when she went a friend’s residence, Bednar was there and tried to speak with her. She drove away to avoid further contact.
She told deputies that she later received multiple phone calls from an unknown number. When she answered a call, she recognized Bednar’s voice on the phone.
