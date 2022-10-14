Justin Adam Bednar, 34, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 112 days in local confinement and six years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a felony charge of third-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).

He was sentenced to 60 days for the assault conviction, for which he received credit for six days served. On that charged, he received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

