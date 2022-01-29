Justin Adam Bednar, 34, Hillman, has been charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
The charges stem from a Jan. 19 incident, when a 911 call was made from a resident on 370th Avenue and the dispatcher could hear a female screaming for help before the line became disconnected.
Deputies responded to the residence and met with the victim, who was bleeding from her mouth and had a large lump on her forehead, the complaint said. The victim was crying and allegedly said Bednar had punched and kicked her in the face, then left before the deputies got there.
A juvenile present at the residence when the assault allegedly occurred, told the deputies he woke up when he heard the victim screaming. He allegedly told the deputies he left his bedroom and went to the kitchen and saw Bednar kicking the victim and throwing her to the floor after slamming her into a wall. He also said he saw Bednar punching the victim in the face and head with a closed fist and saw Bednar put on his shoes and kick the victim in the mouth while she was on the floor, the complaint said.
The victim allegedly told the deputies that she and Bednar had been out and returned home and got into an argument. She told the deputies she remembered Bednar pushing her against the wall and punching her in the head and she tried to call 911 with her digital watch. Bednar took it from her and told her he had thrown it down the toilet, the complaint said.
The victim told the deputies that she didn’t know where her cellphone was, but it was later discovered that Bednar had taken it, the complaint said.
Deputies located Bednar at a family member’s resident and was allegedly belligerent and screaming at first, and later calmed down.
Later, when the deputies attempted to contact the victim, they learned from a family member that she had been airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale due to suffering two brain bleeds as a result of the assault, the complaint said.
Bednar’s criminal history shows a prior conviction in Morrison County of domestic assault in April 2018, which enhances the current charge.
If found guilty, Bednar faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the third-degree assault charge and one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the domestic assault charge.
