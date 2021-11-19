Jared Andrew Senger, 19, Baxter, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three days of local confinement and two years of supervised probation, after he was convicted on one count of felony theft.
Senger’s sentence of one year in local confinement was stayed for two years — aside from three days — for two years. He will not have to serve the remaining 362 days, as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. The conviction was deemed a gross misdemeanor by the court.
In November 2020, the owner of a construction business contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report the theft of power tools and batteries from his business over the course of a few months. He told law enforcement that he believed the thefts were committed by a former employee, identified as Senger. The business owner said Senger was hired in July 2020, but was terminated from employment in November 2020, due to theft issues.
An investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office spoke with an employee of the construction company, who confirmed that all of the sites where they had worked during the time of Senger’s employment were located in Morrison County. He also confirmed that Senger had been fired in November 2020.
He told law enforcement that, for the past three months, employees had noticed that several power tools and DeWalt batteries had gone missing. He guessed about 20 batteries were stolen, which were valued at about $200 each.
The coworker said he went to Senger’s residence to speak to him about the stolen tools the day after he was fired. Senger’s mother allowed him to look around the residence, during which he found a number of tools and batteries that he believed were stolen from the business. The coworker said some of the stolen equipment had the name of the construction company written on it, and on others it was blacked out with permanent marker.
Senger, however, continued to insist that the tools were his and refused to turn them over to the coworker.
On Dec. 1, 2020, Senger voluntarily appeared at the Sheriff’s Office, where he spoke with law enforcement. During their conversation, he admitted to being in possession of some of the missing tools from the business. He claimed it was a mistake.
The tools that were returned — which included eight DeWalt rechargeable batteries and DeWalt impact tool — were valued at $1,160.
