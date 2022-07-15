Richard Allen Bate, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of third-degree sale of methamphetamine and one felony count of fifth-degree possession of cocaine.
The charges stem from two different incidents, the first of which occurred on Nov. 19, 2021, and yielded a charge of third-degree sale of meth.
According to the report, in November 2021, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Task Force and stated they could purchase methamphetamine from Bate. They indicated that a time was set up with Bate to meet him in Little Falls to purchase the drugs. The investigator authorized the CI to make the purchase.
The report states that the CI was observed traveling to the buy location. A short time later, Bate was seen driving to the same location. The CI was allegedly observed getting into Bate’s vehicle, and the pair then left the parking lot and stopped a short distance away.
According to the report, the CI was eventually seen getting out of Bates’ vehicle. When they met back up with the investigator, they turned over a white crystal substance that appeared to be meth. The CI said they had purchased it from Bate.
The substance was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing, and it was confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine and weighed 1.715 grams.
The second incident occurred May 12, and it resulted in another charge of third-degree sale and a fifth-degree possession charge.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle that failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Bate.
While speaking with Bate, the deputy allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including “baggies and several butane torches.” It also appeared that Bate was attempting to conceal items inside of the vehicle, the report states.
The deputy asked Bate to step out of the vehicle and, according to the report, he initially refused. However, after the deputy asked him questions about drugs being inside the vehicle, he allegedly admitted that he had some meth.
The report states that Bate eventually stepped out of the vehicle, and the deputy conducted a search, at which point he located baggies of substance that appeared to be meth and cocaine. The items were brought to the Sheriff’s Office for weighing and testing. According to the report, there were two baggies of methamphetamine that both tested positive and weighed 22 grams.
Another baggie, according to the report, tested positive for the presence of cocaine and weighed four grams.
The two third-degree sale charges both carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000. The fifth-degree possession charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.