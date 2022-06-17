Tiffany Marie Barthel, 27, Burtrum, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted on two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, stemming from two separate incidents.
Barthel received a stay on a 13-month prison sentence, which she will not have to serve as long as she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was given credit for a total of 219 days served in local confinement, a first-degree possession charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The incident which resulted in the first of the two convictions occurred on Dec. 11, 2021. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle make a sharp, right-hand turn. It was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not signal for the turn. It then attempted to drive into a driveway by making a sharp turn and slid.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and identified the driver as Barthel. He noted a strong chemical odor coming from the vehicle, and he was aware that Barthel was an active heroin user. She admitted that she used that morning and that there was more in the vehicle.
On her person, the deputy located about 10 individually wrapped baggies in her jacket pocket, which she admitted was heroin/fentanyl.
The second conviction stemmed from a March 10 incident. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be driven by Barthel. Dispatch advised that there was a warrant out for her arrest.
The deputy stopped her vehicle and confirmed that it was Barthel. While speaking with her, he observed drug paraphernalia on the floorboard of the vehicle. Another deputy arrived at the scene with his K-9 partner, who indicated to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.
Inside of the vehicle, deputies located a pink purse that belonged to Barthel. In it was a bag containing a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.