Tiffany Marie Barthel, 27, Burtrum, was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Dec. 11 incident, when a sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol in Royalton, observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, failing to signal for a turn, missing the turn and sliding into the driveway.
The deputy activated his lights and identified Barthel as the driver.
The complaint said the deputy noticed a strong chemical odor coming from inside the vehicle and was aware that the Barthel was an active heroin user.
Barthel allegedly admitted she had used that morning and that there were drugs in the vehicle.
The deputy conducted a pat search on Barthel and located 10 individually wrapped baggies in her jacket pocket, the complaint said. Barthel allegedly admitted the packages contained heroin/fentanyl.
A K-9 search of the vehicle was conducted with the K-9 giving a positive alert. Barthel allegedly told the deputy that her passenger had meth under their seat.
The deputy looked under the passenger seat and found a ziplock bag containing about 220 grams of a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for meth, the complaint said.
Both Barthel and her passenger were arrested. At the jail, Barthel allegedly gave a statement saying she drove to Brooklyn Center, where she purchased 5 grams of heroin/fentanyl at a gas station.
If found guilty, Barthel faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.