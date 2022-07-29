Baker escape charge dismissed as part of plea deal Zach Hacker Zach Hacker Staff Writer Author email Jul 29, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dean Lee Baker, Jr., 42, Little Falls, had a felony charge of escaping from custody dropped in Morrison County District Court, July 14.Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement on another file. He said Baker agreed to have his prison sentence executed on another file.Previously, Baker was sentenced to three years of probation in 2019 on a felony-fifth degree possession of a controlled substance charge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hacker Staff Writer Author email Follow Zach Hacker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Big Adventures receives $100K grant from Little Falls State Patrol reports Royalton man's injuries 'life threatening' in rollover Little Falls man involved in Otter Tail County wreck Majaski charged with making threats of violence Klooster charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with fatal crash E-Editions Morrison County Record Jul 24, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you started shopping for school supplies? You voted: Yes, I buy a little at a time to prevent sticker shock. No, I wait until closer to the start of school. I don’t have kids in school, but I’ve been buying them to donate. Vote View Results Back
