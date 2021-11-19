Eric Christopher Jensen, 39, Backus, had one felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Nov. 10.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped because Jensen was sentenced to a lengthy prison in Crow Wing County earlier this month.

The charges in Morrison County stemmed from an incident on Aug. 10, during which a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle Jensen was driving on Highway 10. Jensen refused to pull over, and the trooper engaged in a pursuit.

After law enforcement lost the vehicle, it was later located abandoned in a nearby driveway. A neighbor reported that he had given the two male occupants of the vehicle a ride to the gas station in Lincoln.

Law enforcement eventually searched the woods near the gas station and located a male fleeing on foot, who was later identified as the passenger in Jensen’s vehicle. Jensen was later found by K-9 officers when he was hiding beneath an uprooted tree.

