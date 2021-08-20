Eric Christopher Jensen, 39, Backus, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, along with one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 10, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was assisting the West Central Drug Task Force in an attempt to locate and stop a vehicle as it was driving through Morrison County. Task force agents advised that the vehicle was being driven by Jensen.
The trooper eventually located the suspect vehicle traveling north on U.S. Highway 10 near Lincoln. He confirmed that the driver appeared to be Jensen and followed the suspect vehicle. At that point, he observed it failing to properly signal a turn off of the roadway.
The trooper activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the report states the suspect vehicle continued driving eastward. The trooper then activated his siren, but the vehicle still refused to pull over. It eventually turned southbound, again, without signaling.
The trooper stated he observed the vehicle start to slow down and then accelerate quickly, driving on was the southbound side of the road. The trooper initially began to give chase, but he slowed down and turned off his siren to let the task force agents take over.
Officers lost track of the suspect vehicle, though they later located it vacated in a nearby driveway. A neighbor reported to law enforcement that he had given the two male occupants of the suspect vehicle a ride to the gas station in Lincoln. The neighbor advised that the two men walked into the woods north of the gas station, the complaint said.
Task force agents searched the woods and located a male suspect fleeing on foot. Once caught, he identified himself as the passenger in Jensen’s vehicle. The driver was later located with the assist from a K-9 officer, who tracked him to his hiding spot underneath an uprooted tree. He was placed under arrest.
Jensen had a warrant out for his arrest in Crow Wing County for first degree sale of a controlled substance and another felony warrant in Cass County for receiving stolen property.
The passenger in the vehicle said there were drugs in the vehicle, though none were located.
If convicted, Jensen faced a maximum of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a fine of $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.