Michelle Marie Backowski, 61, Little Falls, is scheduled for a jury trial beginning Dec. 13, in Stearns County District Court on one felony count of check forgery and one felony count of theft by swindle.
Backowski is accused of embezzling nearly $280,000 from her former employer between January 2012 and March 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 1, 2019, an investigator with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an employee embezzlement that occurred at Auto Max Sales and Service in Little Falls Township. The investigator received the initial report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and learned that Backowski had allegedly been issuing herself $550 business checks without permission every week since approximately 2006.
The investigator met with the business owner, who provided three years worth of bank statements from Pine Country Bank. The employer told law enforcement that he “used to have three accounts” with Pine Country Bank, but currently only has two. Backowski was named and authorized to sign checks on the two remaining accounts.
The business owner said while he was going through a divorce, he had been issuing checks in the amount of $550 to his wife every week until the divorce was final in 2006. He told the investigator he learned that the $550 continued to come out of his business account weekly. When he confronted Backowski about it, she claimed the business accountant “told her these payments were necessary to operate (the victim’s) hobby farm,” according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said his hobby farm is completely separate from his business, and that the accountant would not tell her to do that. The investigator later spoke to the accountant, who allegedly confirmed Backowski’s explanation was false.
In reviewing bank statements, the investigator observed that the checks were written as “pay to the order” of the defendant or “cash,” and either signed by Backowski or stamped with her boss’s signature. He also spoke with several employees of Pine Country Bank in Little Falls, who confirmed that Backowski came through the drive-thru every Friday to cash checks, according to the complaint.
The investigator also obtained the business bank statements from Pine Country Bank dating back to January 2012. According to the complaint, he observed weekly checks were written to Backowski or “cash” in the amount of $550. He also observed several other checks written to the defendant that displayed her signature or the victim’s signature stamp, many of which exceeded $300. Several of these had “Sam’s,” “Walmart” or “lunches” written in the memo line.
The business owner told the investigator that the business did occasionally purchase supplies with those checks, but for minimal amounts. He also said, while Backowski would occasionally purchase lunches for employees, “that was supposed to come directly from the till,” according to the report.
For one account, according to the complaint, Backowski cashed checks without permission between Jan. 4, 2012, and March 15, 2019, that totaled $227,794.07. While reviewing bank statements from another account owned by the business, the investigator observed similar checks. There were a total of 30 written to and cashed by Backowski between April 7, 2012, and March 22, 2018, totaling $9,457.75.
According to the criminal complaint, the total amount of checks Backowski wrote to herself without authorization was $237,251.82.
The investigator also received information from the business’s bookkeeper at the time of the report, who told him Backowski had been overpaying herself every week. Her schedule, according to the complaint, was seven hours per day, five days a week, from 2012 - 2016. In 2017, she allegedly began working only four days per week, still for seven hours.
Law enforcement noted in the complaint that she “consistently paid herself for 40 hours per week.” They said this resulted in a weekly five-hour overpayment from January 2012 - December 2016, and 12 hours per week from January 2017 - February 2019.
Based on her rate of pay, the overpayment came to a total of $27,758.61, according to the complaint.
In addition, Backowski also allegedly took several vacation days with pay during her normal work week, despite being entitled to only one week per year. A calendar provided to the investigator by the business owner indicated she overpaid herself $14,456.23 in vacation time from Jan. 1, 2012 - Dec. 31, 2018. That increased the total payroll theft to $42,314.84, according to the complaint.
Backowski entered a plea of not guilty on both counts in January.
If convicted, Backowski faces up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000 for each individual count.
