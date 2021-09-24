Christopher James McNurlan, 29, Little Falls, had two felony charges and a gross misdemeanor dropped in Morrison County District Court.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dismissed because the victim moved and was no longer available to testify.

McNurlan had been charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats and fifth degree assault stemming from a July 29 incident. The charges were originally pressed as a result of an alleged domestic violence situation at his apartment

