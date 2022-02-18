Shawn Michael Angevine, Jr., 22, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and 45 days of local confinement after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Angevine, Jr. was given a stay of imposition on the confinement and a $100 fine, meaning those will be dismissed if he remains compliant with the terms of his probation. He also received credit for 19 days served in the Morrison County Jail.
The conviction stems from an incident which occurred Sept. 16, 2021, when an officer from the Little Falls Police Department, while on routine patrol, observed a vehicle displaying an expired registration. The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.
Instead of stopping, however, the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Angevine, Jr. — accelerated a high rate of speed. The officer was following him at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour in a 30 MPH zone.
Other officers were called to aid in the pursuit. Before they arrived, the suspect vehicle veered left and crossed the median into an oncoming traffic lane before crashing into the ditch on the other side of the road. The driver “bailed out of the vehicle” and began fleeing on foot. An officer gave chase, eventually caught him and pushed him to the ground.
During the course of a search pursuant the arrest, a “small shard” of methamphetamine was found in Angevine, Jr.’s pocket. It tested positive for meth and weighed less than .25 grams.
One count of gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
