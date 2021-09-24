Shawn Michael Angevine, Jr., 21, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one gross misdemeanor charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:18 a.m. Sept. 16, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle displaying expired registration. The officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The officer was following the suspect vehicle at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour (mph) in a 30-mph zone. He informed other officers that the vehicle was not stopping, and that he was involved in a pursuit on First Street Southeast.
Prior to other officers joining the pursuit, the suspect vehicle veered left and crossed the median into the opposite lane of traffic before crashing into a ditch. The driver “bailed out of the vehicle” and began fleeing on foot, according to the report.
The officer gave chase on foot and eventually caught the suspect from behind and pushed him to the ground, at which time he was identified as Angevine.
Angevine was placed under arrest and handcuffed. During the course of a search pursuant to arrest, an officer found a small shard of suspected methamphetamine in Angevine’s front pocket. It later field-tested positive for meth and weighed less than .25 grams, according to the report.
If convicted, Angevine faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000 for the fleeing charge, and one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the drug charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.