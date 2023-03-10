Kadee Jo Anderson, 39, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree DWI.

The charge stems from a March 3 incident. According to the complaint, at about 11:40 p.m., a member of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch of Highway 115. When he arrived at the scene, he found a vehicle had driven off of the roadway and into the snow-covered ditch.

Load comments