Kadee Jo Anderson, 39, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree DWI.
The charge stems from a March 3 incident. According to the complaint, at about 11:40 p.m., a member of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch of Highway 115. When he arrived at the scene, he found a vehicle had driven off of the roadway and into the snow-covered ditch.
The report states that the officer approached the vehicle and noted that it was still running. There was an adult female in the driver’s seat, who “appeared to be asleep.” According to the complaint, it appeared she had “vomited all over herself.” The officer turned off the vehicle and took custody of the keys. In doing so, the woman woke up and identified herself as Anderson.
The complaint states that Anderson admitted she had been drinking beer that evening. The officer could detect an odor of alcohol coming from her person, and she was said to have “bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.”
Anderson agreed to perform field sobriety tests. She recited the alphabet correctly, but her speech was slurred, according to the report. She was said to have performed poorly on the one-leg stand test, as well as the walk and turn test. The horizontal gaze test allegedly showed indications of impairment, and a portable breath test (PBT) came back with a .15 blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail. There, she agreed to give a breath test. According to the report, the breath test taken at 12:44 a.m. — about one hour after the initial report — showed a BAC of .13.
The complaint states that, when she was brought into the booking area, a substance that appeared to be marijuana wax was located inside her purse. It did test positive for THC.
The fifth-degree possession charge is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Anderson also faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for each of the DWIs.
