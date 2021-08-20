Donna Marie Alger, 39, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court on a sentence of five years of supervised probation and a $50 fine after she was convicted of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 9, 2020, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle being driven by a person he knew to have a revoked license. The trooper stopped the vehicle in which Alger was a passenger. The trooper noted she “had sores on her face, bloodshot eyes and rapid speech,” leading him to suspect she was under the influence of a controlled substance.
During a pat down of Alger, the trooper found she was in possession of marijuana, a meth pipe and two small bags containing powder that appeared to be methamphetamine. The bags later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .6 and .5 grams, respectively.
Alger was given credit for 13 days in local confinement.
